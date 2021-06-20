IN MEMORY OF
MIKE VINDIVICH
Missing you Always
You never said I'm leaving,
you never said goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why
A million times I needed you,
a million times I cried
If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly, in death
I love you still
In my heart, I hold a place that
only you can fill.
Love, Wife Ann, Children Ron &
Carmel, David & Linda, and Diane
