IN MEMORY OF

MIKE VINDIVICH

Missing you Always

You never said I'm leaving,

you never said goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why

A million times I needed you,

a million times I cried

If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.

In life I loved you dearly, in death

I love you still

In my heart, I hold a place that

only you can fill.

Love, Wife Ann, Children Ron &

Carmel, David & Linda, and Diane

