IN MEMORY OF
May 24, 2020

IN MEMORY OF
JOHN FIKE
May 25th * 6 years

Missing you and Cricket so much. Could use a big hug during these diffcult times in Michigan!
Always on mind & in my heart.
Love Forever,
Wife Betty (Semans) Fike
