IN MEMORY OF
Jun 21, 2020

IN MEMORY OF
BUCK DEANGELO
We never need a special day
To bring you to our mind,
For days without a thought of you
Are very hard to find.
Happy Father's Day!
Love,
Your daughter Michelle and
Buzzy and Son Kevin.
