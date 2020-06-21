IN MEMORY OF

IN MEMORY OF

BUCK DEANGELO

We never need a special day

To bring you to our mind,

For days without a thought of you

Are very hard to find.

Happy Father's Day!

Love,

Your daughter Michelle and

Buzzy and Son Kevin.

