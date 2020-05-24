IN MEMORY OF
MARIE C. (JAMES) DICE
on the anniversary of her death,
May 26, 2014
Missing You Always
You never said I'm leaving
You never said goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it
And only God knows why.
A million times I needed you
A million times I cried,
If love alone could have saved you
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly
In death I love you still,
In my heart I hold a place
That only you can fill.
Love and Miss You,
Husband Carl, Children, Bobby & Carla, Grandchildren,
Family & Friends
