IN MEMORY OF
JOHN FIKE
May 25th * 8 years
Unseen, unheard, but always near
Sadly missed, and always dear.
Miss you and Cricket so much!
God has you in his keeping,
we have you in our hearts.
Love Forever,
Wife Betty (Semans) Fike
Sunday, May 22, 2022 8:12 AM
Sunday, May 22, 2022 8:12 AM
IN MEMORY OF
JOHN FIKE
May 25th * 8 years
Unseen, unheard, but always near
Sadly missed, and always dear.
Miss you and Cricket so much!
God has you in his keeping,
we have you in our hearts.
Love Forever,
Wife Betty (Semans) Fike
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.