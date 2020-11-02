IN REMEMBRANCE
SHERRY L. LANTZ
NOVEMBER 2, 1951
In loving memory of our sister, Sherry. Memories of you are forever our treasure that no one can take from us. Separation is the wound that no one can heal. Your time on earth was shortened by the selfishness of the one (and his companion) you devoted your life to. We love and miss you so much every moment of every day. Marilyn, Stu & Linda.
