JANE JIMMY LAUGHERY

You made our Christmases
so very fantastic!
But you made us feel loved
and special each & every day!
You were our greatest gift!
Better than all that you put
under the tree.
Mom & Dad - Best Parents Ever.
Betty Jane and Sonny
George, Lillian, Derek
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:07 AM
You made our Christmases
so very fantastic!
But you made us feel loved
and special each & every day!
You were our greatest gift!
Better than all that you put
under the tree.
Mom & Dad - Best Parents Ever.
Betty Jane and Sonny
George, Lillian, Derek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.