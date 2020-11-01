JULIANNE (DICARLO) LACEY

Oct. 15, 1958 - Nov. 1, 2012

Times of unbearable pain

as we miss and crave

the sweetest of the sweet.

Our hearts are damaged forever,

but she has escaped

to a better place.

I would trade

all my tomorrows

for one single yesterday.

Take a moment and hug the

Julianne in your life.

