KENNETH M. FINNEY, JR. (10/24/37-8/15/17)
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
KENNETH M. FINNEY, JR.
who passed away
four years ago today...
Today's the Anniversary
of the day that I lost you,
And for a time it felt as though
my life had ended too.
But loss has taught me many things and now I face each day
With hope and happy memories
to help me on my way.
And though I'm full of sadness
that you're no longer here
Your influence still guides me
and I still feel you near.
What we shared will never die
it lives within my heart
Bringing strength and comfort
while we are apart.
Love, Catherine & Family
