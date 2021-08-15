KENNETH M. FINNEY, JR. (10/24/37-8/15/17)

KENNETH M. FINNEY, JR. (10/24/37-8/15/17)

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

KENNETH M. FINNEY, JR.

who passed away

four years ago today...

Today's the Anniversary

of the day that I lost you,

And for a time it felt as though

my life had ended too.

But loss has taught me many things and now I face each day

With hope and happy memories

to help me on my way.

And though I'm full of sadness

that you're no longer here

Your influence still guides me

and I still feel you near.

What we shared will never die

it lives within my heart

Bringing strength and comfort

while we are apart.

Love, Catherine & Family

