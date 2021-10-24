KENNETH M. FINNEY, JR.

Happy Birthday in Heaven

Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven from your family below

We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know.

Your birthday's not forgotten and your memory lives on

We celebrate the life you had

even though you've gone.

If we were given just one wish

one that would come true

We'd wish you back beside us

to spend this day with you.

We will always love and miss you and will often shed a tear

Especially on your special day

year after year.

Love, Catherine & Family

