KENNETH M. FINNEY, JR.

Happy Birthday in Heaven
Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven from your family below
We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know.
Your birthday's not forgotten and your memory lives on
We celebrate the life you had
even though you've gone.
If we were given just one wish
one that would come true
We'd wish you back beside us
to spend this day with you.
We will always love and miss you and will often shed a tear
Especially on your special day
year after year.
Love, Catherine & Family
