LISA ANN MADISON

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR BIRTHDAY
I'm sending a dove to heaven
with a card on its wings.
Be careful when you open it
it's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses
wrapped up in a million hugs
to say how much I miss you
and send you all my love.
I hold you close within my heart
and there you will remain
to walk with me throughout my life
until I see you again.
Loved Forever & Sadly Missed by,
Husband Jim, Son Nicholas James, and Family & Friends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.