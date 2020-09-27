LISA ANN MADISON

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR BIRTHDAY

I'm sending a dove to heaven

with a card on its wings.

Be careful when you open it

it's full of beautiful things.

Inside are a million kisses

wrapped up in a million hugs

to say how much I miss you

and send you all my love.

I hold you close within my heart

and there you will remain

to walk with me throughout my life

until I see you again.

Loved Forever & Sadly Missed by,

Husband Jim, Son Nicholas James, and Family & Friends

