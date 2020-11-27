LOVING MEMORIES OF A
SPECIAL SON
PARKER A. HESS
Today's the anniversary
Of the day that I lost you,
And for a time it felt as though,
My life had ended too,
But loss has taught me many things,
And now I face each day,
With hope and happy memories,
To help me on the way.
And though I'm full of sadness,
That you're no longer here,
Your influence still guides me,
And I still feel you near.
What we shared will never die,
It lives within my heart,
Bringing strength and comfort,
While we are apart.
Love, Mom, Drew, Grandma,
Pappy & Family
