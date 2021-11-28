LOVING MEMORIES OF A
SPECIAL SON
PARKER A. HESS
5 years gone
IN MEMORY OF YOU
If we could could visit heaven
Even for a day,
Maybe for a moment,
The pain would go away.
I'd put my arms around you
And whisper words to so true,
That living life without you,
Is the hardest thing to do.
No matter how we spend our days,
No matter what we do,
No morning dawns or evening falls
When we don't think of you.
Love, Mom, Drew, Grandma,
Pappy & Family
