LOVING MEMORIES OF A

SPECIAL SON

PARKER A. HESS

5 years gone

IN MEMORY OF YOU

If we could could visit heaven

Even for a day,

Maybe for a moment,

The pain would go away.

I'd put my arms around you

And whisper words to so true,

That living life without you,

Is the hardest thing to do.

No matter how we spend our days,

No matter what we do,

No morning dawns or evening falls

When we don't think of you.

Love, Mom, Drew, Grandma,

Pappy & Family

