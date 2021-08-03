MELINDA
"CINNAMON SUGAR"
COBERT
Who passed away August 3rd, 2017
Deep in the heart lies a picture
Of a loved one laid to rest;
In memory's frame we shall keep it.
Because she was one of the best.
Bill knows that she's in heaven
with Pap Shipley and the rest of
the family and pets having a wonderful time.
