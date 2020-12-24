Wishing you a happy and holy Christmas in heaven, Heather.
You will always be so very special to us and we will forever treasure the beautiful memories
we have of you.
We love and miss you so much,
Grandma and Pap Pap Marra
and Aunt Shelly
Thursday, December 24, 2020 9:17 AM
Periods of rain. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: December 24, 2020 @ 8:54 am
Wishing you a happy and holy Christmas in heaven, Heather.
You will always be so very special to us and we will forever treasure the beautiful memories
we have of you.
We love and miss you so much,
Grandma and Pap Pap Marra
and Aunt Shelly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.