MOTHER'S DAY REMEMBRANCE FOR
CRYSTAL A. FIELDS- GALLAGHER
I look up to the sky
and talk to You...
I would give ANYTHING
to HEAR You
TALK back to ME...
I miss hearing your voice
I miss your beautiful smiling face...
In fact I miss EVERYTHING about YOU...ALWAYS
Deeply Missed By
Your Children Alyssa, Kaylea and Rodney III, Dad, Mom, Brother and Sister, and Many Family and Friends.
