Mother's Day wishes sent to our Angel Mom
JOLENE E. MCLEE
Gone are the days we used
to share, but in our hearts
you are always there.
Our memores of you will never close, we miss you more than
anyone knows.
Sadly Missed & Loved by
Daylan, Jaleesa and
Grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.