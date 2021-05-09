Mother's Day wishes sent to our Angel Mom

JOLENE E. MCLEE

We miss you today,

We'll miss you tomorrow.

Our heart's filled with sadness

Our tears filled with sorrow.

But we give thanks

For the time we did share

Though we can't see you

We know you are always there.

Sadly Missed & Loved by

Daylan, Jaleesa and

Grandchildren.

