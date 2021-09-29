REMEMBRANCE FOR

REMEMBRANCE FOR

OUR LOVING SON

Lou

(Known as "Big Lou"

to his friends)

Lou,

Our dear son up in heaven

We wanted you to know

We feel you watching over us

Everywhere we go.

We wish you were here with us

But that can never be

Memories of you in our hearts

That only we can see.

We'd hold you oh so tightly

And never let you go

And all the love inside of us

To you we'd try to show.

Our dear son in heaven

For now we are apart

You'll always live inside of us

Deep within our hearts.

Love You, Mom and Dad

