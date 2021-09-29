REMEMBRANCE FOR
OUR LOVING SON
Lou
(Known as "Big Lou"
to his friends)
Lou,
Our dear son up in heaven
We wanted you to know
We feel you watching over us
Everywhere we go.
We wish you were here with us
But that can never be
Memories of you in our hearts
That only we can see.
We'd hold you oh so tightly
And never let you go
And all the love inside of us
To you we'd try to show.
Our dear son in heaven
For now we are apart
You'll always live inside of us
Deep within our hearts.
Love You, Mom and Dad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.