REMEMBRANCE FOR
OUR LOVING SON
Lou
Lou,
For a second you were flying,
Like you always wanted to,
Now you'll fly forever,
In the skies azure so blue.
We'll see your smile in every ray
Of sunshine after all the rain,
And hear the echo of your laughter,
To help us heal the pain.
The world's a little quieter now,
The colors have lost their blue,
The birds are singing softly,
And our hearts are missing you.
Each time we see a little cloud or a
Rainbow soaring high,
We'll think of you and gently,
Wipe the tears from our eyes.
Love and Miss you Lou,
Mom and Dad
