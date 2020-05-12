REMEMBRANCE FOR

REMEMBRANCE FOR

ROBERT "BOB" ALMAN

I'll celebrate in silence today

But I know you can hear me.

Happy Anniversary My Love

Your Wife, Mary Lou

sagostrees

I’m so sorry for your great loss. Sandy sounds like a lovely person. Ronda Risha is my cousin. I know just how close your entire family is. Love to all of you. Sharon Sagosky Garland

