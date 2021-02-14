REMEMBRANCE FOR
STELLA TASSONE
Loving memories never die
as years roll on and days pass by.
In our hearts, memories are kept
of ones we love and will
never forget.
Love,
Jackie, John, Lori & Valarie
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Updated: February 14, 2021
