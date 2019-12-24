Remembrance For
MICHAEL P. HUNCHUCK
A loving and devoted Husband and
proud coal miner for many years, a devoted Father will be sadly missed this first Christmas.
Our lives are very empty without you everyday.
Love you always, Susanna.
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:13 AM
