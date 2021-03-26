REMEMBRANCE
RITA MARTELLI
We have so many precious memories
To last our whole life through
Each one of them reminders
Of how much we're missing you
Loving you always,
forgetting you never.
Linda, Carrie, Lisa,
Dominic, Giana and families
Friday, March 26, 2021 7:23 AM
