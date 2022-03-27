REMEMBRANCE
RITA MARTELLI
You are missed each and every day,
for you were someone special
who meant more
than words can say.
Loving you always,
forgetting you never.
Linda, Carrie, Lisa,
Dominic, Giana and families
Sunday, March 27, 2022 5:03 AM
