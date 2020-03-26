REMEMBRANCE
RITA MARTELLI
Our hearts still ache in sadness,
and secret tears still flow,
what it meant to lose you,
no one will ever know.
Loving you always,
forgetting you never.
Linda, Carrie, Lisa,
Dominic, Giana and families
Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:15 AM
