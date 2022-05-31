STUSH HORVATH

Who passed away

one year ago today

Letters to My Brother in Heaven

They say there is a reason

They say time will heal;

Neither time or reason

Will change the way I feel.

Gone are the days

We used to share.

But in my heart

You are always there.

The gates of memories

Will never close;

I miss you more than

Anybody knows...

Love and miss you everyday

Till we meet again

Always & Forever

Sadly Missed by Nancy

