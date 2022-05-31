STUSH HORVATH

Who passed away
one year ago today
Letters to My Brother in Heaven
They say there is a reason
They say time will heal;
Neither time or reason
Will change the way I feel.
Gone are the days
We used to share.
But in my heart
You are always there.
The gates of memories
Will never close;
I miss you more than
Anybody knows...
Love and miss you everyday
Till we meet again
Always & Forever
Sadly Missed by Nancy
