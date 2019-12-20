THE FAMILY OF Dec 20, 2019 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLARD BIDDLE JR.would like you to remember him tomorrow, December 21st, as he left us for his heavenly home2 year ago. We will forever love & miss you, Pappaw!Your Loving Family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Are you done with your Christmas shopping? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment Preliminary hearings 12-22-19 No injuries following Carmichaels gas well explosion AG board requests revised proposals for Smithfield roof based on spec lists Warrant issued for man in North Union home invasion, robbery Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman at Uniontown home Vikings fall on the road at Knoch, 65-35 Brentwood clutch at the foul line in 46-39 win Jayhawks top century mark in win over Bentworth Highlands rolls past Cougars, 86-30 Trio leads Uniontown to 72-57 victory AG board requests revised proposals for Smithfield roof based on spec lists Monongahela restaurant shines for the holidays Give-A-Christmas fund close to goal as donation deadline nears LH awards football coach two-year extension BVA to use bond to make capital improvements to facilities Santa Claus's Christmas quandary Cheers & Jeers Trump responsible for his own plight Christmas past and Christmas present Running for office? Let us know Temecula Road to open for Sara Evans in Greensburg Country star Sara Evans coming to Greensburg as part of Blue Christmas tour 'Downton Abbey' released to home rental outlets New to theaters: Broadway classic with clowder of stars coming to big screen GO! Charts 12-19-19 Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Submit Letter to the Editor Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Holiday Gift Guide Get A Hobby 35 W Main St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-7246 Website Paula's Cookies & More 39 South Beeson Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-320-5259 Home Warehouse Inc 1389 Connellsville Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-6330 Outdoors Ltd Inc 604 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-2525 Website Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
