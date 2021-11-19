It doesn't seem possible,
That we have missed so many birthdays with you,
You always looked forward to ice cream, cake,
parties and presents.
It was all taken away in one split-second by a medical mistake.
We will always love and miss you, never forget you.
You are our special angel in Heaven now.
Love, Grandma, Pap Pap Marra
and Aunt Shelly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.