WANDA MAE WARDLE WALLS
WHO PASSED AWAY 2 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 12TH, 2018
Sadly Missed By
Husband Neil, Daughter Robin,
Daughter-in-law Jackie,
Grandchilden Sarah, Heather,
Derek, Emily,
Great Grandchildren Maci,
Ariana, and Everett
Friday, February 14, 2020 5:11 AM
