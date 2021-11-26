Perryopolis
A. William Bargiband, 81, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at his home. Born July 6, 1940, in Wickhaven, he was the son of the late Albert and Zetta Krall Bargiband.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Bargiband was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, and was retired from Washington Observer, where he worked in the Display Advertising Department.
Bill enjoyed doing various types of artwork and could always be found in his paint shop working on a painting.
He also enjoyed woodworking, classic cars, fishing in his younger days, and tinkering in his yard.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kino Bargiband, to whom he was married 56 years; daughter, Cathleen Wolinski of Perryopolis; granddaughter, Sophia Wolinski; sister, Karen Askey of Perryopolis; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Bargiband.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the funeral home, followed by funeral mass at 1 p.m. at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. David Nazimek as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Members of St. John the Baptist parish will pray the rosary Friday afternoon in the funeral home.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
