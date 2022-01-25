Brownsville
Aaron H. Jeffries, Jr. , 41, of Brownsville, died on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
He was born on July 12, 1980 in Brownsville, to Aaron H. Jeffries, Sr. of Brownsville, and the late Barbara Jeffries.
He graduated from Brownsville Area High School class of 1998.
He loved to draw and built a cabin for his son, loved his dog “Bailey” and his tropical fish. He previously worked at Interstate Paper Plant, a Paving Co., Vermin Control, Security Guard for gas wells and did side jobs roofing and cutting grass.
Besides his father he is survived by his son, Devin Jeffries, who meant the world to him; half sisters, Christina, Veronica, Darla, Crystal and Kaelyn; half brothers, John, Aaron F., Scott, Ryan, Michael, and Kyler.
He was predeceased by an infant sister, Amanda Jeffries; grandparents, Aaron and Cora Mae Jeffries.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA, with the Rev. Frank Philpott officiating.
Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.