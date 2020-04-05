Uniontown
Ada B. McNatt, 86, of Uniontown, and formerly of Rosy Hill Road Lemont Furnace went home to be with her lord and savior Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
All services are private for the family in compliance with orders from the State Board we have to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA. Interment will also be private for the family with pastor James Jobes officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later time and date to be announced.
