Uniontown
Ada B. McNatt, 86, of Uniontown, and formerly of Rosy Hill Road, Lemont Furnace, went home to be with her lord and savior Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She was born January 27, 1934, a daughter of the late Harry L. Crawford and Josephine Graham Crawford.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years William H. McNatt Sr, her siblings Eugene, Robert, Charles, Lloyd Crawford, Margaret Bowers, and in infant siblings Alice and Paul Crawford.
She is survived by her children, Janice L. Cooper (Joel) of Mt Braddock, William H. McNatt Jr. (Jennie) of Hopwood, Loving grandchildren whom she spent special time with Janelle Cooper, Jessica Cooper and Frank, and Ryan McNatt and Fiance Rachel. She was a special GiGi to her great-grandchild Hudson. Special sister Elsie Crayton of Moon Township and many special Nieces and Nephews, and one sister-in-law Kathy Shanaberger of Uniontown.
Ada worked at Colorama Religious Supply Store for 10 years, she was an active member for many years in the former Mt Braddock Pillar of Fire Church where she served in many different positions, she attended Fairchance Free Methodist Church and Cove Run Free Methodist Church.
All services are private for the family in compliance with orders from the State Board we have to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, PA. Interment will also be private for the family with Pastor James Jobes officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later time and date to be announced.
