Connellsville
Adam Joseph Filipowicz, 42, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born May 7, 1979, a son of Gary Filipowicz, and Linda Horn Filipowicz of Ohio.
Adam graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in Ohio Class of 1997. He then started working right out of high school. He currently worked for CK Power as its regional sales manager.
Adam loved spending time with his son and enjoyed watching him play baseball. He was also an excellent cook and loved mastering difficult dishes. Adam also loved playing pool, golfing, playing darts and he had a distinguished palate for cigars. He was a fan of Ohio State Football. Adam loved being a dog dad to his four Pomeranians, Jaws, Bambi, Molly and his favorite, Bear.
In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his wife, Nikolea Thomas Filipowicz of Connellsville; his son, Darren Filipowicz; his grandmother, who he called Grandma Horn; one stepson, PJ Coltus of Connellsville; one stepdaughter, Emily Coltus of Connellsville; one brother, Kyle Filipowicz and wife Gretchen of Ohio; one sister, Sara Lackey and husband Kenny of Ohio; nephew, Hunter Lackey; and niece Hope; mother-in-law Laura Griffin, whom he had a special bond with; and father-in-law, Kenneth Shoby.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, September 26 and 27. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, followed by a service celebrating Adam’s life with Pastor Don Henderson officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
