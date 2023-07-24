formerly of Uniontown
Adam M. Thomas, 92, of Summertown, Tenn., formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was born April 21, 1931, in East Riverside.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William Thomas and Mabel Smith Thomas; wife, June Etta Hess Thomas; sons, Mark Thomas and Martin Thomas; two grandchildren, Martin Thomas, Jr. and Mark Thomas, Jr.; and 14 siblings.
Adam was a mechanical engineer. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II and later served in Korea, where he was held as a prisoner of war for 14 months.
He was a member of Union Lodge 38 Kingston, Tenn.; Tall Cedars of Kingston, Tenn.; an associate member of DAV of Oliver Springs, Tenn. and a volunteer with Working Dogs for Vets.
Surviving are two daughters, Roxanne Sanders (William) of Summertown, and Renee Alexander (Mike) of Smithfield; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Thomas of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; along with two grandchildren, Nicole Ashworth and Alan Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Maykala, Drake, Deklan and Jameson; and four great-great-grandchildren, Taedem, Talen, Marley and Millie; two sisters, June Olive Hess and Nancy Shazer; and his loving companion and service dog, Jax.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, July 27, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where military honors will be accorded graveside by Amvets General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or call 1-800-213-6584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.