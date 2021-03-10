Carmichaels
Adam McKean, 73, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Shadyside Hospital.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, March 13, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724)966-5100. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. Hugh Church, Carmichaels.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucible, with full military honors.
