Uniontown
Adam Michael Burda, 37, of Uniontown, died unexpectedly, Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home. He was born August 17, 1982, in Johnstown, a son of Daniel Andrew Sr. and Barbara Diane Glessner Burda.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ashley Tyler Burda; brother, Daniel Andrew Burda Jr.; paternal grandmother, Eva Burda; maternal grandmother, Heidi Glessner; special nephew, Cole Burda; mother-in-law, Mary Tyler; father-in-law, David Tyler; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Magnus and Storm, along with his cats, Carl, Izzy and Sherman.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Andrew Burda; and maternal grandfather, George Gessner.
Adam graduated in 2000 from United High School in Armaugh. He received his Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in food and nutrition. He was a registered and licensed dietitian.
He became a Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in 2015.
Due to the COVID-19 federal and state guidelines, there will be no public visitation. There will be a private service for close family only.
The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Adam's professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
