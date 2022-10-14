Republic
Adeline Rose Cortes Kiec, 94, of Republic, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 22, 1928, in Filbert, a daughter of Fernando and Josephine Favorite Cortes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Kiec; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Mary Ann Cortes; brothers-in-law, Thomas Kiec, Richard Pavlitsa.
Adeline is survived by two daughters, Francene Weimer and husband Jeff of Lemont Furnace, Angela Georgiana and husband Mark of Clear Brook, Va.; grandchildren, Jarrod Georgiana of Inwood, W.Va., Janelle Georgiana of Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Dolores Pavlitsa; sister-in-law, Barbara Kiec; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Adeline was a former member of the Church of Madonna and current member of St Francis of Assisi. She was the retired post master of Cardale Post office.
Adeline's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 16, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi (Footedale Worship Site), with Father Arnel Patayon Tadeo as celebrant. Interment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Adeline's family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at Mt. Macrina Manor and Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Adeline.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.