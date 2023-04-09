Masontown
Adolph “Carl” Cook (Wrick) met with his maker Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after a short battle with Glioblastoma. “Carl”, also known as Comanche and Cookie to many friends and family, was born December 4, 1960, a biological son of Mary Hoppe-Hayduk and Jesse Wrick Jr., who have both preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were his grandparents, Henry and Lillie Hoppe; a nephew, Jeremy Connelly; and grandpup, Gizmo.
Carl is survived by his wife, Rose of 44 years; daughters, Chassey of Lake Lynn, and Jessica and husband Derek Cerullo of Pleasant Hills. Carl loved his three grandpups, Penelope, Casper and Boomer. He is also survived by his brother, George and wife Charlotte, their children, Nick and Justin, and their partners and children; half-siblings, Jesse, James and Jodi Wrick, whom he never got to meet. He also claimed Cathy Glad as a sister and the following as his “bonus kids”, Brian and Marissa Riggen, Rachel and Jerry Kissinger, Britteny Johnston, and their families.
Adolph was a proud member of the U.S. Army Reserves in the 429th Battalion as a Spec 4. He signed his name on the line willing to give his life for this country. He believed in honoring our veterans. Carl was the head cook for The National Pike Wagon Train - Grantsville to Uniontown since 2005.
Carl was a very generous person and would give the shirt off his back if you needed one. Many times he had taken food from his freezer and pantry to help someone struggling with food insecurities. He gave freely to those in need, never expecting anything in return.
He loved camping, fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. He loved bartering - trading so much we could never keep up, going to auctions buying “stuff” and giving it away. He loved his family and would do anything for them. He was always there for any activity they were involved in and believed you stick together as a family - one volunteers and the whole family does.
Carl was a registered Girl Scout for many years and helped girls learn to cook and use a saw. He taught the girls to never give up and don’t ever say “can’t”. He coached both of his daughters’ soccer teams for many years and was involved with many of their school activities. He loved farming and raising animals to provide food for families in need.
Carl served as a kettle chairperson for The Salvation Army — Albert Gallatin Service Center in Masontown. He spent many hours bell ringing to help raise funds to help those in need. He donated many hours volunteering at the office and keeping the food pantry stocked. He loved giving children the chance to go to camp, getting school clothes and making sure they had winter coats. He wanted kids to have what he struggled with as a child and never had the opportunity to enjoy.
Please join his family in honoring his memory by doing something that Carl would do for someone else.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, Albert Gallatin Service Center, P.O. Box 364, Masontown, PA 15461, for children’s camping and back-to-school programs.
Private viewing was held Friday, March 31, in JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
