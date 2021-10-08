Uniontown
Adrian Isaac Campbell, 89, of Uniontown, died on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born June 30, 1932 in Beckley, W.Va.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Flora Pruitt Campbell; his wife, Deloris May Tennant Campbell; two sons, David Campbell and James Campbell; and a daughter, Shelia Sukla.
Surviving are his daughter, Donna Sanger; son, John and Loni Campbell; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one sister, Wanda Smith; several nieces and nephews; and his close companion, Freda Hostetler.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021.
The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Amy Arafat officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
