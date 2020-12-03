Uniontown
Adrian Joseph Pokorny, 98, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born August 16, 1922, in Mount Pleasant. Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Ann Pokorny; and his wife, Ruth Boal Pokorny.
Adrian served honorably during several campaigns with the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of St. Pauls' Lutheran Church, Brownsville. Adrian retired from U.S. Steel after 39 years at the Isabella mine. He was a very loving father and grandfather who enjoyed visiting and gambling in Atlantic City and was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Adria Lee Pokorny Fike and fiance Bill Pear; granddaughter Brandi Lee Fike and fiance Kevin Lowry; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services and interment were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., with Pastor Kevin Anderson officiating. Military honors were accorded graveside at LaFayette Memorial Park by AMVETS General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood Court and LaFayette Manor for the loving care that they provided Adrian.
