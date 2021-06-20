Lake Lynn
Adrienne S. Hall Robinson, 84, of Lake Lynn, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo., following a brief illness. Born October 4, 1936, in Point Marion, she was a daughter of the late Albert S. and Flora Wiland Hall.
She was a loving mother who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family. In her later years, she followed the warm weather, traveling between Florida, Arizona, Colorado and Pennsylvania.
Surviving are her former husband and the father of her children, Joseph "Bill" Uhler of Georgia; three children, William Uhler (Pam Conley) of Point Marion, John Uhler (Amy) of Colorado Springs and Crystal Tomci of Florida; four grandchildren and their families; also a sister, Becky Janroy of Canonsburg and her daughter, Beth; a brother, Sherman Hall (Geneva) of Beaufort, N.C.; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Robert C. Robinson in 2009; and one daughter, Cindy Uhler.
Honoring her wishes, all services will be private. Interment will be in the Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.