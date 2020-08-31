Uniontown
Aesa Q. Morgan, 25, of Uniontown, PA died on August 23, 2020. He was born January 14, 1995 to Alisha Ford and Kevin M. Morgan in Uniontown.
He graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 2015. He was employed as a Car Salesman at Premier Nissan in Morgantown, WV.
Aesa was a proud new father and his daughter was the joy of his life. He was an outgoing, hard-working, kind, funny, warm, and caring young man. Aesa was always willing to give anything and everything to everyone he knew. He could bring a smile to anyone's face and he was an inspiration to the youth in his community.
Aesa is predeceased by his grandparents, Elizabeth Ford, Hugh L. Fant, Mary E. Morgan, and James L. Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory his three month old daughter, Mehlani Nicole Morgan; his parents; his brother, Michael M. Morgan; life-partner, Heather Kiss; sisters, Asia C. Ellis, Morgan E. Ellis, Faith Ellis, Shaeona Y. Ellis, Tina M. Morgan Ellis, Shaquasia J. Sims, Desany E. Sims, Mahogany L. Williams, and Kenyetta M. Lewis; grandparents, Charmaine D. Smith, Betty E. Davis, Kevin M. Davis; special uncle and Godfather, Anthony Quinn Ford; special cousins, Rogene Truly, Zoey Standback, and Shane Williams; best friends, Denzel Beasley, Zachary Settles, and Slim Taylor, Rasheed Dotson, Dayton Truly, Carl Dean and Fred Houston; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Professional Arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA. Friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2nd to memorialize Aesa at the funeral home. A private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 3rd.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
According to state mandates, MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
