Agnes B. Lukas, 93, formerly of Republic, died peacefully Monday, February 3, 2020, at Hillside Manor Personal Care Home in Uniontown, where she resided for the past five years. She was born December 17, 1926, a daughter of Anna Matey Lukas and John Lukas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four siblings, John, Marie, Margaret and Joseph.
She was employed for 40 years as a nurse's aid at the former Brownsville Hospital, where her cheery personality made her a favorite of her coworkers and patients.
Agnes is survived by her niece, Marie Frenkel and husband Robert I. Frenkel of Mahopac, N.Y.; her niece, Deborah Perykasz of Peekskill, N.Y.; her nephew, James Bellano of Willimantic, Conn.; her grandniece, Dr. Catherine Frenkel of Charlotte, N.C.; her grandnephew, Gregory Frenkel of Everett, Wash.; her grandnieces, Jaclyn Bellano of Hendersonville, N.C., and Jenna Bellano of Haverhill, Mass. She will be greatly missed, over and out!
Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Agnes' family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Church (Footedale Worship Site), with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
