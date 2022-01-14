Agnes Elizabeth Perazzola

Uniontown
Agnes Elizabeth “Grams” Perazzola, of Bonaire, Ga., passed away peacefully, at the age of 91, Monday, January 11, 2022, in Hazel Colson Hospice House in Perry, Ga.
Born August 4, 1930, in Boise, Idaho, to the late James H. Hawley Jr. and Mary Dunn Hawley, Agnes was the granddaughter of James H. Hawley, former governor of Idaho and famous prosecutor. Ever the trail blazer, she graduated from the University of Idaho in 1951 with a degree in political science and education. She went on to become a high school English and Literature teacher throughout her life.
She was the beloved wife of 69 years to Dino Perazzola and loving mother to two children, Carl J. Perazzola and Mary C. Perazzola (deceased).
An adventurer to the core, she embraced her life as an Air Force officer’s wife and supported Dino all over the United States and Japan. She loved the excitement and travel of military life and made many cherished friends along the way. After retiring from the Air Force, she and Dino moved to Uniontown. Later, they moved to Bonaire to be close to her son, Carl, and his family.
A passionate sports fan and even more passionate grandmother, she spent most of the 1990s and early 2000s attending her grandchildren’s countless elementary to collegiate football, baseball, rugby, and soccer games. For decades, she went to every recital, play, and concert, reviewed homework, and kept her three grandchildren, and then her great-grandchildren, in line.
She was also a longtime parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Warner Robins. An animal lover, Pittsburgh Steelers fan, lifelong Democrat, activist, community volunteer, passionate and witty, Agnes embodied the pioneer spirit of her ancestors. Grams was the true matriarch of the Perazzola family, strong and loving.
She is survived by her husband, Dino J. Perazzola; and son, Carl J. Perazzola (Jane); her three grandchildren, Carl S. (Lorraine), Laura (Damian), and Michael; and her five great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Hannah, Samantha, Carl Dino, and Logan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 17, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Warner Robins, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Sacred Heart Church Christian Service Center, 136 Northview Avenue, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
McCULLOUGH FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
