Grindstone
Agnes Kotcella, 63, of Grindstone, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born May 15, 1957, to the late Steve and Florence Stiner Susa.
Agnes is survived by her husband, Andrew J. Kotcella Jr.; two daughters, Angela and Ashley Kotcella; four grandsons, Mathew, Edwin, Andrew and Mason Rainey; brother, Steve Susa Jr.; nephew, Steve Susa III.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Blessing Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Father Marlon Pates officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.
