Agnes Marie Dowling, the matriarch of a large and loyal family, went to the room her heavenly Father prepared for her (John 14:2) in the early hours of Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DONALD R CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. when a family led memorial service will be held. Then, on Wednesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. when the prayers of transfer will be said, followed by a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Anthony Klimko and Deacon David Slusarick at St. Joseph R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
