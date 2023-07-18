Agnes Marie Dowling, the matriarch of a large and loyal family, went to the room her heavenly Father prepared for her (John 14:2) in the early hours of Sunday, July 16, 2023.
She was born August 22, 1938, a daughter of the late Anthony and Wanda Zavada.
She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Wilbert Dowling. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Richard (Nancy) and Thomas (Vera) Zavada, whom she loved and protected even when they did not need protection.
A strong and vibrant woman, she spent her life supporting the dreams of her family with unwavering love and support.
Agnes's legacy is etched into the minds of her surviving children, Colleen (Bob) Brown, Monica (Joseph) Avi, David (Darla) Dowling, Sharon (Jacques) Boucher, and Steven (Kathy) Dowling; 12 grandchildren, Justin (Kirsten) Avi, Matthew (Rebecca) Dowling, Marissa (Brian) Lake, Zachary Avi, Andrea (Ali) Brown, Leann Brown, Christopher (Taylor) Boucher, Maria (Zach) Baker, Jacob (Madison) Boucher, Anthony Dowling, Jordyn (Kaleb) Dowling, and Adam Boucher; 12 great-grandchildren, Alexander, W. Pierce, Preston, Riley, Avery, Hunter, Jesse, Iris, Cyrus, Noah, Robby and Joey.
Agnes was an incredibly devoted Catholic, belonging to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown. Over the years, she imparted her faith to others through her numerous contributions to parish life - mothering Catholic schoolchildren, joining the Christian Mothers group, the Gold Club, Catholic War Vets, and taking part in the Consolation Ministry. Additionally, Agnes was a sponsor in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and taught CCD for over a decade. She was a volunteer with Interfaith volunteer caregivers. She extended her generous spirit to her community, being involved in the Jayceettes and the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.
She was also preceded in death by many close friends who met for Girls' Night Out for over 50 years.
She was recognized for her exemplary service with the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.
Throughout their lifetime, Agnes and Wilbert formed a strong partnership and earned recognition in their community for various endeavors. Nonetheless, the titles Agnes cherished the most was that of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
She was known for her quips and -isms, which included: "tables are for glasses, not for little a**'s," and the Polish phrase "rusz dupe I spiewaj," for which a translation may not be appropriate for an obituary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, where visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of a family-led memorial service, Tuesday, July 18, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, when the prayers of transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Anthony Klimko and Deacon David Slusarick. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
In honor of Agnes's enduring spirit and unwavering strength, may the blossoming love within your hearts unfurl as donations to support youth programs at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in lieu of petals.
A child of God, as Agnes Dowling ends her Earthly journey, may we be inspired by her successes, determination, and resolution.
